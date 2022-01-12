  • Home
  
  • 2022 January 12 09:24

    Crude oil market sees mixed price movements

    Brent fell by 0.12%, WTI rose by 0.05%

    As of 12 January 2022, 07:52 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.12% lower at $83.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.05% to $81.26 a barrel.

    Crude oil market sees mixed price movements.

