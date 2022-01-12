2022 January 12 11:03

Bollinger awarded contract for a pontoon launcher for General Dynamics Electric Boat

Bollinger Shipyards, LLC will construct a new Pontoon Launcher for General Dynamics Electric Boat to support the construction and launching of the United States’ Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarines, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines and is a top strategic defense priority for the United States, according to the company's release.



The concept and contract design for the 496 ft by 95 ft Pontoon Launcher was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island. The detail design engineering will be performed at the Bollinger facility in Lockport Louisiana. The Launcher is scheduled to be delivered to Electric Boat’s Groton Connecticut shipyard in 2024.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the of the Columbia Class Submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines.

This is Bollinger Shipyards’ third contract awarded with Electric Boat. In late 2019, Bollinger Shipyards was selected to construct the 400 ft by 100 ft Ocean Transport Barge for Electric Boat which was delivered in 2021 and in late 2020, Bollinger was selected to construct a 618 ft by 140 ft state-of-the-art Floating Dry Dock. All of which support the construction and maintenance of the Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarines.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

