2022 January 12 08:21

Port of Los Angeles applauds California Gov.’s plan to invest $2.3 billion in California ports

On Monday, California Gov. Galvin Newsom unveiled his 2022-23 state budget proposal, known as “The California Blueprint.” The proposed budget includes a planned record investment of $2.3 billion for California ports, according to the Port of Los Angeles's release.



The Governor’s $2.3 billion plan for ports includes:



Port Infrastructure and Goods Movement: $1.2 billion for port-related projects that increase goods movement capacity on rail and roadways serving ports and at port terminals, including railyard expansions, new bridges, and zero-emission modernization projects.



Zero-Emission Equipment and Infrastructure: $875 million for zero-emission port equipment, short-haul (drayage) trucks, and infrastructure.



Workforce Training: $110 million for a training campus to support workforce resilience in the face of supply chain disruption and accelerate the deployment of zero emission equipment and technologies.



Commercial Driver’s Licenses: $40 million to enhance California’s capacity to issue Commercial Driver’s Licenses.



Operational and Process Improvements: $30 million for the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to provide funding for operational and process improvements at the ports. This could include enhancing the movement of goods and improving data interconnectivity between the ports to enable efficient cargo movement, reduce congestion, and create opportunities to increase cargo volume by promoting and building supply chain efficiency.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.