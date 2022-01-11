2022 January 11 18:09

Baltic Workboats delivers Patrol 16 WP SAR and Workboat 18 WP Oilrec

Baltic Workboats announces that in cooperation with Suszi SRL two vessels were delivered to the Romanian Agency for the Salvation of Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM).

First one of these vessels is designated SAR vessel Patrol 16 WP SAR. This model is a new addition to Baltic Workboats SAR vessels fleet and it has numerous capacities specially designed for SAR operations. These include two external FiFi monitors, hydraulic rescue platform and two rescue davits with rescue nets. The rescue capacity of the vessel is 30 persons, all of whom are guaranteed an indoor emergency accommodation. The vessel’s LOA is 15,95 m and it is capable of reaching top speed of over 33 knots.

Second vessel was an award winning fast oil spill response vessel Workboat 18 WP Oilrec. This is a second Workboat 18 WP Oilrec model delivered to ARSVOM in total with first one delivered in 2020.

Baltic Workboats AS is a growing shipyard with modern facilities and a highly skilled workforce of more than 150 people. Over the last 15 years, the company has designed, built and delivered more than 150 highly versatile vessels, which are in service with governments, companies and research institutions in twelve countries around the world.