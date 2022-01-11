  • Home
  • News
  • Tallink Grupp's statistics reveals full year drop in passenger numbers, but increase in cargo units carried
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 11 17:46

    Tallink Grupp's statistics reveals full year drop in passenger numbers, but increase in cargo units carried

    Tallink Grupp has published its 2021 fourth quarter and December passenger and cargo statistics, which continue to evidence severe impact of COVID pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions.

    During the full year 2021, Tallink Grupp transported a total of 2 961 975 passengers on all the company’s routes, which is a 20.6% decrease compared to the full year 2020 (3 732 102 passengers in 2020). Passenger numbers decreased on the company’s Finland-Sweden, Estonia-Finland and Latvia-Sweden routes compared to 2020, with the Latvia-Sweden route remaining fully suspended throughout 2021 and two Finland-Sweden route vessels only returning to their regular routes in the second half of 2021 due to ongoing travel restrictions throughout the first half of 2021. The only route which saw an increase in passenger numbers in 2021 compared to 2020, was the Tallinn-Stockholm route, which was re-opened in July 2021 after being suspended for nearly a year and a half since March 2020. 

    The number of passenger vehicles transported in 2021 also decreased compared to the previous year with a total of 602 033 passenger vehicles transported on all the company’s routes during the year (702 702 in 2020). 

    Despite reductions in passenger and passenger vehicle numbers, the company managed to increase the number of cargo units carried during the year to a total of 369 170 units for the full year (359 811 units in 2020). The company managed to increase the number of cargo units transported on the Estonia-Finland and Estonia-Sweden routes, and the number of units carried on the Finland-Sweden routes was only marginally less than in 2020. 
     
    „2021 did not bring with it the much hoped for and anticipated end to the pandemic and proper recovery yet, which meant much of the year was once again spent thinking outside the box, inventing ways of keeping people and goods moving throughout the many last minute and extensive travel restrictions,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said commenting on the results.

    „For the second year running, we were creative, pushed the boundaries with bringing many new services like COVID testing and vaccinations on board with new partners and, at times, also partnering with our governments. All with the goal of giving healthy people who need to travel, the opportunity to travel in these difficult times,“  Nõgene added.

    „Although the traveller numbers yet again lower than we would have liked them to be in 2021, we are pleased that the second half of the year already saw a near 21% increase in passenger numbers compared to the second half of 2020, and we were able to re-open some of our popular routes half way through 2021, which had remained suspended since the start of the pandemic. Re-opening the routes has given so many people more opportunities again to visit family, loved ones and friends, which is more important than ever during this long period of isolation and seclusion. We hope that once we get past the ongoing Omicron wave and the low winter season, we will soon reach a phase in the fight against the virus, which signals that we are nearing the end of our fight and our ultimate defeat of COVID and we can start to rebuild our lives, businesses, societies,“ Nõgene commented.

    „Tallink Grupp is standing here at the starting line of 2022 full of hope and expectation that this year we will see a change for the better at last. As an organisation we are leaner, more cost-effective and doing everything we can to ensure the long-term sustainability of our business. Our professional team here at Tallink Silja will continue to work towards recovery, rebuilding and restoration of our plans and goals as we did in 2021,“ Nõgene concluded.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 11

18:31 Viking relies on data for next level passenger safety
18:12 Maersk India records 43% growth in the exports rail movement of containerised cargo in 2021
18:09 Baltic Workboats delivers Patrol 16 WP SAR and Workboat 18 WP Oilrec
17:57 Stena Line and the Gothenburg Port Authority move forward in Stena Line terminal relocation discussions
17:46 Tallink Grupp's statistics reveals full year drop in passenger numbers, but increase in cargo units carried
17:27 Tallinna Sadam handled 22.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2021
16:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2021 fell by 1.8%
16:15 The Coca-Cola Company and The Ocean Cleanup join forces in Vietnam to tackle plastic pollution
15:31 ABS AIP for SHI’s innovative FLNG mooring system
15:21 NOVATEK and Zhejiang Energy sign sales and purchase agreement on long-term LNG supply
14:49 RF Ministry of Defense creates new cargo terminal in Geoport of Novorossiysk
14:24 Sembcorp Marine and Partners attained AIP from ABS to design an ammonia bunkering vessel
13:02 Noreco delivers three Tyra West wellhead and riser topsides
12:22 Port of Tianjin tightens Covid restrictions
12:10 Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles put ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on hold until Jan. 17
11:51 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2021 fell by 24% YoY
11:25 Thun Tankers launches the second product tanker with ”NAABSA” design
11:02 NOVATEK and ENN Natural Gas sign sales and purchase agreement on long-term LNG supply
10:37 Sakhalin Energy shipped five standard LNG cargoes and two oil cargoes to its customers YTD
10:14 DNV receives approval to certify wind turbines for Korea
09:58 Throughput of Azov port in 2021 climbed by 1% YoY
09:49 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 11
09:41 Baltic Dry Index as of January 10
09:26 Crude oil market sees further increase of prices
09:15 Konecranes partners with Pesmel to supply automated warehouse container handling systems

2022 January 10

18:37 X-Press Feeders enhances the Mexico Central America service
18:08 BTA Bank completed transaction on selling seaport Vitino
17:54 Wärtsilä signs a long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement with NYK Shipmanagement
17:41 thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam
17:02 DeloPorts started using wind power since January 2022
16:53 Philippos Philis takes over as ECSA president with Karin Orsel as Vice-President
16:39 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 climbed by almost 3% YoY
16:11 Sea Terminal “CoalStar” LLC to invest RUB 60 billion in seaport “Aurora” in Primorye
15:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,380 pmt
15:25 Russian Railways imposed 17 restrictions on loading of coal bound for certain sea terminals and tank farms
15:03 Industry rallies behind decision to postpone Nor-Shipping to April
14:12 ABS and HHI Group to work together on autonomous vessel projects
13:23 Port of Tanjung Pelepas to invest RM750 mln for expansion in 2022
13:00 FESCO launches regular train from St. Petersburg to Moscow
12:22 RF Government eases criteria for selection of Free Port of Vladivostok residents
12:01 Tech startups invited to join Yara Marine X accelerator program
11:56 Haldor Topsoe signs €45 million funding deal with European Investment Bank to drive green energy transition
09:46 Russian President signs Federal Law specifying mechanism and procedure of wreck removal
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 10
09:18 British Ports Association looking for more policy wins in 2022​
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of January 7

2022 January 9

15:31 Castor Maritime announces the deliveries of two vessels
14:31 Serica extends contract on Bruce platform
14:03 Nordic Shipholding announces agreement to sell three vessels
13:08 Heidmar Inc & Capital Ship Management Corp. announce formation of a joint venture
13:02 Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling
12:57 BIMCO launches new SEV-GUARDCON contract
12:30 WHO guide for the management of COVID-19 on board cargo ships and fishing vessels
12:01 Huntington Ingalls Industries launches amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr.
11:49 Sea Shepherd welcomes Age of Union to the fleet

2022 January 8

14:36 Bollinger Shipyards delivers final Bahrain-bound fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
13:22 Jan De Nul launched its next generation offshore wind installation vessel Les Alizés
12:22 Samskip adds air freight to its project cargo portfolio
11:58 Indian Register of Shipping issues Review of 2021 and Outlook for 2022

2022 January 7

17:34 Port of San Diego welcomes Frank Urtasun as newest port commissioner