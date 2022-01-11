2022 January 11 16:40

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2021 fell by 1.8%

The port’s container throughput fell by 4.5%

In 2021, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 1.8%, year-on-year, to 14.57 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 3.2% to 11.05 million tonnes including 2.64 million tonnes of paper (+16%), 1.75 million tonnes of wood pulp (-0.6%), 1.62 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-27.9%), and 2.42 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.4%).

Handling of imports rose by 2.9% to 3.5 million tonnes including 1.1 million tonnes of ran wood (+30.4%), 758,012 tonnes of general cargo (-5.1%), 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.5%) and 341,754 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-8%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 12.5% to 3.9 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose by 55.3% to 169,776 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 4.5% to 593,550 TEU.

Vessel traffic was down 3.1% to 2,344 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.