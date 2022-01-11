  • Home
  • News
  • The Coca-Cola Company and The Ocean Cleanup join forces in Vietnam to tackle plastic pollution
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 11 16:15

    The Coca-Cola Company and The Ocean Cleanup join forces in Vietnam to tackle plastic pollution

    Coca-Cola Vietnam and The Ocean Cleanup today announced that the Can Tho river in Can Tho City has been selected as one of 15 river locations around the world as part of a global partnership between the two organizations to use advanced technology to help stem the tide of plastic pollution entering oceans, by first intercepting and cleaning up waste in rivers, according to The Ocean Cleanup's release.

    In 2021, The Coca-Cola Company became a global implementation partner for The Ocean Cleanup’s river project. The partnership brings the beverage company and the technological non-profit organization together in an exciting partnership to help clean up some of the world’s major rivers.

    In addition to supporting the deployment of cleanup systems, the partnership also aims to engage and bring together industry and members of the public to help tackle plastic pollution. Using solar-powered technology, The Ocean Cleanup’s Interceptor™ river cleanup solution is a robot that extracts marine debris. The original Interceptor™ was unveiled in 2019 and is the first scalable solution to prevent plastic from entering the world’s oceans from rivers.

    After years of planning, the Interceptor™ known as 003 or René, was launched into the Can Tho river for detailed testing last month. It is expected to become fully operational over the next few months, and is capable of extracting up to 50,000 kg of trash per day.

    The river cleanup project deployment in Vietnam was made possible by the implementation support from the People’s Committee of Can Tho and the Can Tho Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DoNRE). Alongside the river cleanup, the partnership is also working with DoNRE and local operators to conduct river waste research to scale up the project where appropriate.

    As part of the global implementation partnership, Coca-Cola in Vietnam will support the development of waste management solutions for collected debris and provide local support to The Ocean Cleanup such as engagement with local stakeholders.

    As part of its World Without Waste vision, The Coca-Cola Company is working to ensure that all of the material it uses in its packaging is collected and recycled, so that none of it ends up as waste. The Company has a global goal to help collect and recycle every bottle and can they sell by 2030.

    In Vietnam, Coca-Cola is helping to support and drive locally relevant collection and recycling solutions. Coca-Cola Vietnam was one of the founding members of Packaging Recovery Organisation (PRO) Vietnam, a partnership with other leading companies, recyclers and government agencies to accelerate local packaging collection and recycling in support of a clean and green Vietnam.

    About The Ocean Cleanup

    The Ocean Cleanup develops and scales technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. They aim to achieve this goal by taking a two-pronged approach: stemming the inflow via rivers and cleaning up what has already accumulated in the ocean. For the latter, The Ocean Cleanup is developing large-scale systems to efficiently concentrate the plastic for periodic removal. This plastic is tracked, traced through DNV’s chain of custody model to certify claims of origin when recycling it into new products. To curb the tide via rivers, The Ocean Cleanup has developed Interceptor™ solutions to halt and extract riverine plastic before it reaches the ocean. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs a broadly multi-disciplined team of approximately 100. The foundation is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Другие новости по темам: The Ocean Cleanup, Coca-Cola  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 11

18:31 Viking relies on data for next level passenger safety
18:12 Maersk India records 43% growth in the exports rail movement of containerised cargo in 2021
18:09 Baltic Workboats delivers Patrol 16 WP SAR and Workboat 18 WP Oilrec
17:57 Stena Line and the Gothenburg Port Authority move forward in Stena Line terminal relocation discussions
17:46 Tallink Grupp's statistics reveals full year drop in passenger numbers, but increase in cargo units carried
17:27 Tallinna Sadam handled 22.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2021
16:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2021 fell by 1.8%
16:15 The Coca-Cola Company and The Ocean Cleanup join forces in Vietnam to tackle plastic pollution
15:31 ABS AIP for SHI’s innovative FLNG mooring system
15:21 NOVATEK and Zhejiang Energy sign sales and purchase agreement on long-term LNG supply
14:49 RF Ministry of Defense creates new cargo terminal in Geoport of Novorossiysk
14:24 Sembcorp Marine and Partners attained AIP from ABS to design an ammonia bunkering vessel
13:02 Noreco delivers three Tyra West wellhead and riser topsides
12:22 Port of Tianjin tightens Covid restrictions
12:10 Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles put ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on hold until Jan. 17
11:51 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2021 fell by 24% YoY
11:25 Thun Tankers launches the second product tanker with ”NAABSA” design
11:02 NOVATEK and ENN Natural Gas sign sales and purchase agreement on long-term LNG supply
10:37 Sakhalin Energy shipped five standard LNG cargoes and two oil cargoes to its customers YTD
10:14 DNV receives approval to certify wind turbines for Korea
09:58 Throughput of Azov port in 2021 climbed by 1% YoY
09:49 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 11
09:41 Baltic Dry Index as of January 10
09:26 Crude oil market sees further increase of prices
09:15 Konecranes partners with Pesmel to supply automated warehouse container handling systems

2022 January 10

18:37 X-Press Feeders enhances the Mexico Central America service
18:08 BTA Bank completed transaction on selling seaport Vitino
17:54 Wärtsilä signs a long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement with NYK Shipmanagement
17:41 thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam
17:02 DeloPorts started using wind power since January 2022
16:53 Philippos Philis takes over as ECSA president with Karin Orsel as Vice-President
16:39 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 climbed by almost 3% YoY
16:11 Sea Terminal “CoalStar” LLC to invest RUB 60 billion in seaport “Aurora” in Primorye
15:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,380 pmt
15:25 Russian Railways imposed 17 restrictions on loading of coal bound for certain sea terminals and tank farms
15:03 Industry rallies behind decision to postpone Nor-Shipping to April
14:12 ABS and HHI Group to work together on autonomous vessel projects
13:23 Port of Tanjung Pelepas to invest RM750 mln for expansion in 2022
13:00 FESCO launches regular train from St. Petersburg to Moscow
12:22 RF Government eases criteria for selection of Free Port of Vladivostok residents
12:01 Tech startups invited to join Yara Marine X accelerator program
11:56 Haldor Topsoe signs €45 million funding deal with European Investment Bank to drive green energy transition
09:46 Russian President signs Federal Law specifying mechanism and procedure of wreck removal
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 10
09:18 British Ports Association looking for more policy wins in 2022​
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of January 7

2022 January 9

15:31 Castor Maritime announces the deliveries of two vessels
14:31 Serica extends contract on Bruce platform
14:03 Nordic Shipholding announces agreement to sell three vessels
13:08 Heidmar Inc & Capital Ship Management Corp. announce formation of a joint venture
13:02 Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling
12:57 BIMCO launches new SEV-GUARDCON contract
12:30 WHO guide for the management of COVID-19 on board cargo ships and fishing vessels
12:01 Huntington Ingalls Industries launches amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr.
11:49 Sea Shepherd welcomes Age of Union to the fleet

2022 January 8

14:36 Bollinger Shipyards delivers final Bahrain-bound fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
13:22 Jan De Nul launched its next generation offshore wind installation vessel Les Alizés
12:22 Samskip adds air freight to its project cargo portfolio
11:58 Indian Register of Shipping issues Review of 2021 and Outlook for 2022

2022 January 7

17:34 Port of San Diego welcomes Frank Urtasun as newest port commissioner