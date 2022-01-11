2022 January 11 14:49

RF Ministry of Defense creates new cargo terminal in Geoport of Novorossiysk

Image source: Instagram page of Oboronlogistics

the berth for Oboronlogistics vessels

Specialists of the Military Construction Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Russia are creating a new cargo terminal in the Geoport of Novorossiysk, as well as reconstructing the berth for Oboronlogistics vessels. The existing berthing facilities in the Geoport are used by Oboronlogistics LLC for transshipment, accumulation and processing of export and import cargo, Oboronlogistics says in its press release.

The basis of the new cargo terminal will be an artificial island laid out on a stretch of coastline near the Eastern Pier of the Geoport, which will go into the sea for 90 meters. The total length of the mooring front will be more than 300 meters. The area for all elements of the cargo complex, including the container platform, will be almost 2 hectares. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2022.

A modern logistics hub in Geoport will be able to efficiently and reliably meet the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry in the storage and transportation of military and special-purpose products on the Black Sea, as well as increase the volume of transshipment of national economic goods intended for the post-war recovery of the Syrian economy.

In 2018, the Government of the Russian Federation established a special procedure for arrival to and departure from the territory of Russia for cargo transported by ships of Oboronlogistics LLC to Geoport.

The presence of a developed transport and logistics infrastructure and a customs control zone in Novorossiysk allow Oboronlogistics to create favorable conditions for increasing exports/imports of goods between Russia and the Middle East region.

By order of the Government of the Russian Federation of 24 October 2018 "Oboronlogistics" LLC has the right to perform international cargo transportation of civilian goods with own ships via Geoport of Novorossiysk.

In this regard, operations support facilities of GVSU No.4 will be used as a rear terminal for transshipment, storage, and processing of export and import cargoes of Oboronlogistics customers.

Oboronlogistics LLC was established within the structure of Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation in 2011.