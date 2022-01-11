2022 January 11 14:24

Sembcorp Marine and Partners attained AIP from ABS to design an ammonia bunkering vessel

Sembcorp Marine Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte. Ltd. (“SMIY”) and LMG Marin AS (“LMG Marin”), together with its partners, Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Ltd, and ITOCHU Corporation, have attained Approval in Principle (“AIP”) from the American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”) for the conceptual design of an ammonia bunkering vessel, according to the company's release.

Leveraging SMIY’s vast expertise and technological bench strength in the design and construction of marine vessels, as well as LMG Marin’s cutting-edge design capabilities, the Group designed a NH3 bunkering vessel and provided associated information for a Hazard Identification Study (“HAZID”). Sembcorp Marine, with support from its partners and ABS, carried out a comprehensive HAZID in fulfilment of the AIP application which was also instrumental in the attainment of AIP. The vessel’s rigorous design took into consideration ammonia’s toxicity, as well as design input on the cargo containment system and bunkering system from Wartsila Gas Solutions and Trelleborg Westbury/KLAW LNG respectively.

This vessel, if realised, will be the first of its kind bunker vessel. It will also augment Singapore’s marine decarbonisation efforts with resultant positive impact on the global maritime industry. A successful outcome will support the International Maritime Organization’s ambition to halve the total annual GHG emissions from international shipping by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

The Group believes in playing an active part in contributing to decarbonisation in the maritime industry. It has developed a suite of comprehensive Gas Value Chain solutions. Notably, the Group is building a 12,000 m³ LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) bunkering vessel for Mitsui O.S.K. Once completed, this vessel will be the largest LNG bunkering vessel built in Singapore, complementing Singapore’s advocacy for decarbonisation and augmenting the development of Singapore’s ecosystem and infrastructure to support LNG bunkering.

In April 2021, Sembcorp Marine entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Shell and Penguin International to jointly develop hydrogen as a marine fuel, another first for Singapore as this nation-state continues to champion decarbonisation and emission-free shipping in the future.



About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.