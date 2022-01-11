2022 January 11 11:51

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2021 fell by 24% YoY

Image source: Rosmorport 3,476 to 3,295

In January-December 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24% versus 978,000 tonnes sold in January-December 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 570,400 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 126,600 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Lubes sales totaled 18 million tonnes.

The number of bunker operations fell from 3,476 to 3,295.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.