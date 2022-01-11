2022 January 11 09:58

Throughput of Azov port in 2021 climbed by 1% YoY

Exports rose by 22%

In January-December 2021, seaport of Azov handled 10.204 million tonnes of cargo, up 1%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 1%, year-on-year, to 8.53 million tonnes. In the reported period, exports rose by 22% to 3.555 million tonnes, transit – by 3% to 1.674 million tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 10% to 4.547 million tonnes, imports - by 15% to 427,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 20% to 1.577 million tonnes, coal – 1.7 times to 1.151 million tonnes while grain handling fell by 7% to 6.952 million tonnes.



In January-December 2021, the port of Azov registered 3,253 arrivals and 3,251 departures versus 3,351 arrivals and 3,327 departures in January-December 2021.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.