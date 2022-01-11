2022 January 11 09:26

Crude oil market sees further increase of prices

As of 11 January 2022, 07:59 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.4% higher at $81.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.63% to $78.73 a barrel.



Crude oil prices rise on concerns over delivery interruptions amid the situation in Kazakhstan.