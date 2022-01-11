2022 January 11 09:15

Konecranes partners with Pesmel to supply automated warehouse container handling systems

Konecranes is partnering with Pesmel to supply automated warehouse container handling technology that revolutionizes material handling in logistics hubs and distribution centers, according to the company's release. Konecranes and Pesmel signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 25th November 2021, to provide the globally available new solution under the Konecranes brand.

The solution will handle containers fully automatically in a high-bay warehouse, where they are stacked up to 14 high. This reduces the space needed for containers by up to 80%. Automated container tracking is part of a management system that can be integrated easily with the facility’s overall logistics management system.

Container shipping is expected to grow in the future, both in volume and speed. The better containers are handled at logistics hubs and distribution centers, the better their customers will be served, in ways that give decisive competitive advantage. Konecranes and Pesmel are here to give that advantage.



About Pesmel

Pesmel is the Material Flow How® company. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Finland, Pesmel has more than 40 years of experience in delivering solutions that improve material flows and logistics at different types of warehousing and manufacturing facilities. Pesmel focuses on serving customers around the world in the pulp and paper, metals and tire manufacturing industries.



About Konecranes

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).