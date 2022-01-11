Thun Tankers launches the second product tanker with ”NAABSA” design

  • Home
    On Friday January 7th, Thun Tankers second product tanker “Thun Britain”, with ”NAABSA” design – Not Always Afloat But Safely Aground – was launched at Scheepswerf Ferus Smit in Leer, Germany, according to the company's release.

    Upon delivery in March, the vessel will enter into a long-term agreement with UK based Geos Group Ltd. The “Thun Britain” is the second in a series of two ordered NaabsaMAX size tankers. In November 2020 the sister vessel “Thun Blyth” was delivered and has since then been trading for Geos Group.

    The two new-buildings have been built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands, with whom the Erik Thun Group has a longstanding relationship. The shipyard has previously built more than thirty-five vessels for the Erik Thun Group. Thun’s long experience of building resource efficient, high quality vessels has been used in the design process. Focus has been to maximize the vessel ́s cargo intake and increase in-port performance; with the scope to allow further increased cargo lot sizes going into restricted niche ports. Resource efficiency, new regulations and environmental care has been key in the development of the new vessel.

    ”With two high quality NaabsaMAX size tankers we can offer increased flexibility in this niche segment. These tankers have been built to the absolutely latest design, enabling Geos Group Ltd. and their clients access to the most efficient and sustai- nable transport solution available in this segment.“ – Joakim Lund, CCO, Thun Tankers BV

