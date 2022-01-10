2022 January 10 16:53

Philippos Philis takes over as ECSA president with Karin Orsel as Vice-President

Philippos Philis has been appointed as new ECSA President by the General Assembly for a two-year term starting in January with Karin Orsel as new Vice-President. He succeeds Claes Berglund, who served as President since 2020, according to the company's release.

Philippos Philis has founded Lemissoler in 1996 being Chairman and CEO of the Group since 2009. The Group is active in ship-owning, ship-management and ship commercial operations and chartering, as well as in R&D with focus on enhancing the ship’s efficiency and decreasing the carbon footprint. He has studied at RWTH Aachen in Mechanical Engineering and he is a Harvard Business School (HBS) graduate. Philippos Philis is also Immediate Past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC).



Karin Orsel became a shipowner and maritime entrepreneur at the age of 23 and she has been CEO of her ship management company MF Shipping Group since 2001. In 2017, she was appointed President of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners. Karin Orsel has received the “Industry Leader Award 2019” at the Tanker Shipping & Trade Conference in London, the “Personality of the Year 2019” at the WISTA International General Meeting and she is an Honorary Doctor of Public Administration Degree of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in recognition of her significant contributions to the maritime industry.