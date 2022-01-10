  • Home
  • 2022 January 10 17:02

    DeloPorts started using wind power since January 2022

    Since January 2022 DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of the Delo Group (the Group), within the framework of the “Green Port” project began using the electricity generated at wind farms on the KSK and NUTEP terminals.

    In April 2021 the corresponding agreement was signed between the parent company of the Group, the Delo Management Company and Atomenergoprom, which consolidates the civil assets of Rosatom. The immediate provider of the green electricity is Atomenergopromsbyt (part of NovaWind - the wind energy division of Rosatom State Corporation). KSK and NUTEP became the first large port infrastructure facilities in Russia to announce the transition to the use of renewable energy. The annual throughput of NUTEP Container Terminal is 700 thousand TEUs, KSK Grain Terminal – up to 7 million tons. According to NovaWind, the potential annual reduction in CO2 emissions due to the transition to the use of wind energy at NUTEP and KSK can reach 6.8 and 5.7 thousand tons of CO2 respectively (compared to traditional sources of electrical energy on natural gas). «On January 1, 2022, our terminals switched to using electricity generated from wind. The continued development of the “Green Port” project is especially important considering our further plans for modernization of our terminals - their efficiency will increase and the burden on the environment will decrease. This approach complies with the ESG guidelines implemented today by the Delo Group. We are grateful to our partners at Rosatom State Corporation for their help and assistance in this environmental project”, - Igor Yakovenko, the CEO of DeloPorts commented on the start of green energy supply. “Rosatom is consistently implementing a strategy to produce low-carbon energy based on nuclear and wind generation. NovaWind facilitates reducing the carbon footprint in the Russian energy sector and provides partners with additional tools to achieve sustainable development goals. So I hope that this year even more companies will choose a transition to reducing their carbon footprint in the production of goods and services using electricity generated from renewable energy sources», - said Grigoriy Nazarov, Deputy General Director for Development and International Business of NovaWind JSC.

