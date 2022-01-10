2022 January 10 16:39

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 climbed by almost 3% YoY

Image source: Panorama CPC

Over the year, the port shipped 585 vessels

In 2021, 60,727,798 gross tons of crude oil were lifted from the CPC Marine Terminal, which is almost 3% above the 2020 indicator. December, when 6,208,379 tons (49,207,253 tons) were loaded on vessels, became the top month of the 2021 year. A total of 58 tankers were loaded during the last month of the past year, brining the annual number up to 585 export vessels, says Panorama CPC.

Out of 60,727,798 tons of crude lifted from the Marine Terminal in 2021, 53,071,814 tons of crude were delivered by Kazakhstani Shippers, another 7,655,984 tons of loaded crude came from Russia. The largest volumes of crude came into CPC pipeline system in 2021 from Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields - 26,579,365 tons, 10,285,250 tons and 15,743,555 tons, respectively.

In total, from 2001 through 09 January 2022, 766,973,131 net tons of crude oil were delivered to world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system. 668,967,665 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 98,005,466 tons of crude was produced in Russia. The total number of tankers handled over that period has amounted to 7,246.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.