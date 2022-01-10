2022 January 10 15:44

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,380 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 70



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between December 27 and December 31 fell week-on-week by RUB 70 and totaled RUB 25,380 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 750 to RUB 22,600 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,094 to RUB 23,333 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 60 to RUB 23,636 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 375 at RUB 23,725 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 260 to RUB 38,550 pmt.