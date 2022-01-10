  • Home
  Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,380 pmt
  2022 January 10

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,380 pmt

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 70

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between December 27 and December 31 fell week-on-week by RUB 70 and totaled RUB 25,380 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 750 to RUB 22,600 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,094 to RUB 23,333 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 60 to RUB 23,636 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 375 at RUB 23,725 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 260 to RUB 38,550 pmt.

