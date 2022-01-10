  • Home
  2022 January 10

    Industry rallies behind decision to postpone Nor-Shipping to April

    On the day that Nor-Shipping was due to swing open its doors in Oslo and Lillestrøm, key industry figures are rallying to show support for the decision to delay ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’ until April, according to Nor-Shipping's release.
     
    The Nor-Shipping management team, in close consultation with leading stakeholders, chose to move the event from 10-13 January to 4-7 April in mid-December, as concern grew over the omicron coronavirus mutation. The new date was selected to help facilitate a Nor-Shipping with easier international travel, less social distancing, and a more vibrant networking, knowledge sharing and business platform.
     
    The event week is now expecting to emulate the success of its 2019 outing, when some 50,000 international decision makers gathered to connect, collaborate and do deals, with over 900 exhibiting companies showcasing the very latest ocean developments. Highlights for April include knowledge sharing activities such as the Ocean Leadership Conference and Blue Talks, vibrant networking at ‘After Work at Aker Brygge’ and, as always, some 22,000 sq m of innovative and immersive exhibition space.
     
    Nor-Shipping 2022 was originally scheduled to take place 10-13 January. All bookings and exhibition stands for the January event have now been transferred to April. Alongside key Nor-Shipping conferences and gatherings, unique partner events, awards initiatives and targeted activities will ensure optimal networking and ocean business opportunities.

