2022 January 10 13:00

FESCO launches regular train from St. Petersburg to Moscow

FESCO Transportation Group says it is launching a regular train FESCO Neva – Moscow Shuttle on route St. Petersburg – Moscow.

Trains will depart once a week from one of marine terminals of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region and will arrive at station Beliy Rast in the Moscow region. The basis of cargo flow of the new service will be consumer goods and car parts. Time en route is 8 hours. Trains will run along the main line within the framework of current formation plan of JSC “Russian Railways”.

The first train loaded with 59 forty-foot FESCO containers departed from Terminal Sea Fish Port on January 3, 2022. The containers arrived from port Qingdao (China) to port St. Petersburg on the FESCO Uliss bulk carrier operating on liner service FESCO Baltic Orient Line.

This is the fifth train service of FESCO from St. Petersburg – regular dispatches to Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Irkutsk are also available to our customers. The new service is focused on transportation of imported goods arriving at port St. Petersburg.