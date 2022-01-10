2022 January 10 14:12

ABS and HHI Group to work together on autonomous vessel projects

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) are to work together on a series of autonomous projects, according to ABS's release.

ABS specialists will work with HHI’s Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and its autonomous navigation subsidiary, Avikus, to integrate autonomous and remote-control functions into vessels. The work will be carried out in compliance with requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions. The Guide provides a mix of goal-based and prescriptive requirements set against a wider risk-based approach.

ABS and HHI signed a Strategic Framework Agreement at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which will lead to a series of Joint Development Projects (JDPs).

ABS has been working with leading companies on autonomous and remote control vessel projects all over the world.

Together these projects informed development of the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions.