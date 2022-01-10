2022 January 10 11:56

Haldor Topsoe signs €45 million funding deal with European Investment Bank to drive green energy transition

Danish technology provider Haldor Topsoe has signed a €45 million loan agreement with the EIB to support its R&D investments in that domain, according to the company's release. The EIB financing is supported under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the European Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe. The European funding highlights the company’s commitment to developing new technologies to support a wide range of energy intensive industries in their transition towards a low-carbon future.



The R&D investments backed by the EIB financing support Haldor Topsoe’s ambition to develop new technologies and catalysts to assist its customers in the transition towards the increased use of renewable energy, as well as the carbon neutrality of industrial operations. In line with this goal, the company specifically focuses on R&D activities with the highest potential for reducing carbon emissions.



A clear focus are R&D investments for the development of new catalysts, catalytic technologies, and innovative hydrogen technologies that are expected to reduce carbon emissions. Some of the most promising environmentally-friendly technologies in that regard are intended for the production of greener chemicals and renewable fuels, such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, and electrified methanol.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. In 2020, the Bank provided over €600 million in loans for Danish projects in various sectors, including services, innovative industry and small and medium-sized enterprises. The EIB has previously supported Haldor Topsoe with financing agreements signed in 2013 and 2017.

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. It provides first loss guarantees enabling the EIB Group to invest in riskier projects. The projects and agreements approved for financing under EFSI have so far mobilised €546.5 billion in investments, benefiting over 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises across the European Union.

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in developing clean energy solutions heavily engaged in developing solutions for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors including steel, cement, chemicals, shipping, and aviation. Topsoe’s solutions produce essential renewable energy carriers, fuels, and chemicals of the future, such as green hydrogen, green ammonia and eMethanol. The company is headquartered in Denmark and serve customers around the globe. In 2020, revenue was approximately DKK 6.2 billion, with 2,100 employees.