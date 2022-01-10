2022 January 10 12:01

Tech startups invited to join Yara Marine X accelerator program

Yara Marine Technologies is now accepting applications for the second edition of its 3-month tailored startup accelerator program, Yara Marine X, according to the company's release. The program offers selected companies a unique opportunity to develop and pilot their innovative solutions while supported by direct access to Yara Marine’s industry competence, network distribution and knowledge scale.



The accelerator program aims to make it easier for early phase startups with relevant clean technologies or work that addresses sustainability to access the resources they need to make their solutions widely available across the maritime industry. The Yara Marine X program is designed to facilitate partnership opportunities, possible investments, and a collaborative future with Yara Marine and its network.

Even with the proliferation of cutting-edge clean technologies being proposed and tested, the needs of the industry are likely to outweigh the timeline, financial capital, production capacity and/ or market availability for recent technology startups. It is therefore crucial that those of us with experience in this process act as hubs to facilitate rapid development and entry to market,” said Per Bjärkby, Chief Technology Officer of Yara Marine Technologies.

A Yara Marine X screening team will select 10 applicants from the startups that complete the application process. These startups will be invited to an event, currently scheduled for mid-March 2022, where they have the chance to present their business model to a panel of industry experts and receive feedback.

The winner(s) will receive the opportunity to participate a 2-week, highly facilitated, on-site bootcamp in Oslo and/ or Gothenburg and a 3-month tailored accelerator program. Based on individual startup needs, Yara Marine will provide competency guidance and mentorship to the winner(s) enrolled, as well as the chance to work hands-on alongside the Yara Marine X team.



