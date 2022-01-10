  • Home
  • News
  • British Ports Association looking for more policy wins in 2022​
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 10 09:18

    British Ports Association looking for more policy wins in 2022​

    The British Ports Association has set out its agenda for UK ports over the next 12 months alongside reflections on successes in 2021.

    Reducing emissions and supporting biodiversity will remain high on the industry's agenda as government regulation continues to grow. We expect significant developments around shore power and new dredging frameworks. Adaptation to climate change is likely to grow in policy importance as will wider resilience.  Freeports and 'levelling up' will also remain a focus of both government and the ports industry and the BPA is well placed for continued engagement on this as well as supporting a wider recovery from covid in certain sectors.

    The British Ports Association (BPA) is the national trade body for ports, harbours and marine terminals,  representing 86% of UK port freight activities around the UK.
    Commenting on the year ahead, the BPA's Chief Executive, Richard Ballantyne, said:

    “The UK’s departure from the European Union and the pressures of the global pandemic on port staff, operations and customer activities has dominated much of the agenda in recent years but now the BPA is seeing the focus shift to sustainability and new business. Net Zero targets are now impacting our sector and a number of ports are now making their own commitments. Indeed we want to lead the decarbonisation drive in a way that works for ports but we do need some support from government."

    "Policy makers are promoting the levelling up agenda and it is now time to further explore the opportunities to help ports be the hubs of local, regional and even national economic development and job creation. Freeports is a good first step but we need to be more inclusive around all areas of the country."
     
    "The BPA is also expecting a return of maritime passenger and tourism as well as further increases in marine recreational activities, as ferry, cruise and UK tourism are looking for a bumper summer season as we come out of the pandemic.”

    The BPA is also seeking some further policy and regulatory wins to accompany its recent lobbying victories. These include funding and support around the sustainability agenda, such as energy infrastructure for shore power, planning and consenting improvements, resources for transport connectivity and coastal shipping, and a viable dredging framework.

    There is now a much better appreciation from government of the port zoning benefits of Freeports. These could help drive economic development and job creation, various Brexit policy decisions including increased government resources for borders infrastructure and also decarbonisation funding.

    There remains much the UK ports sector would like to see the various parts of government do to help the regulatory and operating environment in which ports work in.
    Selected 2021 policy wins for the BPA

    Borders and trade
    Brexit port infrastructure funding as called for by the BPA for several years
    Customs and borders rule easements during the UK’s transitional journey leaving the EU
    Extra funding for Border Force staff and the Approvals Unit

    Environment, sustainability and energy
    Sustained BPA calls for a green maritime fund were met with the biggest ever UK Government maritime decarbonisation competition. BPA support for the scheme and further funding will see the scheme extended.
    Changes to Permitted Development Rights rules in England  
    Gradual UK Content rule changes for offshore wind development
    Additional infrastructure funding from BEIS for hubs to support the growth of offshore wind
    Explicit agreement from UK government that new Highly Protected Marine Areas are not compatible with harbour activities and will not overlap with harbour areas
    A new power demand forecasting tool from National Grid to help ports understand future power needs arising from shore power and the potential generation of alternative fuels

    Transport and connectivity
    Freeports policy and designations: the BPA has been a driving force behind freeports policy, having published papers on what they could look like in 2018 that are largely reflected in this year's designations
    Roads funding across the UK and the potential development of the Major Road Network and last mile connections to ports
    Union Connectivity Review recommendations around a fixed link between NI-GB and specific road links in Scotland. The BPA has long argued that the significant funding required for a fixed link could be better spent on wider infrastructure priorities.
    BPA lobbying on red diesel saw working vessels retain their right to a rebate beyond April 2022, in line with other transport modes as we had argued for

    Fishing
    Two thirds of the £100m UK Seafood Fund devoted to infrastructure. The BPA has been calling for an additional transformational £100m fishing fund, since 2017 to support wider economic sustainability.
    England and Scotland both now aim to increase the volume of seafood landings into UK ports using the conditions of commercial fisheries licenses, as BPA has been calling for since 2017
    Support for exporters and additional resources for checks in ports
    Reverting to previous rules on fisheries funding in England so that all ports can access funding following the temporary exclusion of municipal ports. All ports can now access fisheries funding

    Safety and navigation
    Increased levels of enforcement from the MCA targeting defective pilot ladders and dangerous heaving lines
    More transparency with the Port Marine Safety Code compliance exercise and the publication of a list of compliant ports, which has driven behaviour change
    Draft proposals to rectify the definition of a ship anomaly

    About BPA
    The British Ports Association represents the interests of more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports.
    UK ports also normally handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling almost 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: UK ports, British Ports Association  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 10

18:37 X-Press Feeders enhances the Mexico Central America service
18:08 BTA Bank completed transaction on selling seaport Vitino
17:54 Wärtsilä signs a long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement with NYK Shipmanagement
17:41 thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam
17:02 DeloPorts started using wind power since January 2022
16:53 Philippos Philis takes over as ECSA president with Karin Orsel as Vice-President
16:39 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 climbed by almost 3% YoY
16:11 Sea Terminal “CoalStar” LLC to invest RUB 60 billion in seaport “Aurora” in Primorye
15:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,380 pmt
15:25 Russian Railways imposed 17 restrictions on loading of coal bound for certain sea terminals and tank farms
15:03 Industry rallies behind decision to postpone Nor-Shipping to April
14:12 ABS and HHI Group to work together on autonomous vessel projects
13:23 Port of Tanjung Pelepas to invest RM750 mln for expansion in 2022
13:00 FESCO launches regular train from St. Petersburg to Moscow
12:22 RF Government eases criteria for selection of Free Port of Vladivostok residents
12:01 Tech startups invited to join Yara Marine X accelerator program
11:56 Haldor Topsoe signs €45 million funding deal with European Investment Bank to drive green energy transition
09:46 Russian President signs Federal Law specifying mechanism and procedure of wreck removal
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 10
09:18 British Ports Association looking for more policy wins in 2022​
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of January 7

2022 January 9

15:31 Castor Maritime announces the deliveries of two vessels
14:31 Serica extends contract on Bruce platform
14:03 Nordic Shipholding announces agreement to sell three vessels
13:08 Heidmar Inc & Capital Ship Management Corp. announce formation of a joint venture
13:02 Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling
12:57 BIMCO launches new SEV-GUARDCON contract
12:30 WHO guide for the management of COVID-19 on board cargo ships and fishing vessels
12:01 Huntington Ingalls Industries launches amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr.
11:49 Sea Shepherd welcomes Age of Union to the fleet

2022 January 8

14:36 Bollinger Shipyards delivers final Bahrain-bound fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
13:22 Jan De Nul launched its next generation offshore wind installation vessel Les Alizés
12:22 Samskip adds air freight to its project cargo portfolio
11:58 Indian Register of Shipping issues Review of 2021 and Outlook for 2022

2022 January 7

17:34 Port of San Diego welcomes Frank Urtasun as newest port commissioner
13:48 MABUX: Global bunker prices to inch higher on Jan.07
13:45 Huntington Ingalls Industries demonstrates open architecture autonomy integration capability with Sea Machines’ SM300
12:55 Tufail Chemical Industries partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk for digitalising their supply chain management
11:14 Metrans takes over logistics company CL Europort in Malaszewicze

2022 January 6

18:40 KCC and South32 conclude first sustainability linked contract of affreightment
14:21 MABUX: Global bunker market in 2021
12:26 Kalmar partners with Coast Autonomous Inc. to speed up the development of robotic solutions to the market
12:22 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
11:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jan.06.
11:15 Viking Line posts 2021 results

2022 January 5

15:42 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier upgrades Brave Tern with 1600t crane
15:12 Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations
15:09 ABP announces the appointment of Karel Drastich as Head of Corporate Development
15:05 Gateway Terminals handles first box in Savannah
15:02 X-Press Feeders launches Straits India X-Press service
14:57 Hapag Lloyd updates North Sea Poland Express service
14:53 NAVTOR to acquire Ingenium Marine
13:04 Port and supply chain workers should be included in priority testing scheme to keep the country trading
12:49 MABUX: Global bunker market to continue upward evolution on Jan 05
08:24 TecPlata, Santa Fe Port launch new feeder service

2022 January 4

14:20 Valenciaport starts the campaign #ElPuertoDeLasEmpresas to highlight the role of the Port as an ally of exporting firms
14:16 Port of Oakland launches program to expedite ag exports
14:13 Rolls-Royce completes sale of Bergen Engines
13:20 Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 billion port in Senegal
12:57 The Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles keep 'Container Dwell Fee' on hold