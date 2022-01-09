-
2022 January 9 14:31
Serica extends contract on Bruce platform
Serica Energy UK Ltd. (Serica) has extended the contract for provision of storage, preservation, maintenance, and drilling services, which commenced on 1st of November 2018. The original contract for 1 year + 2 X 1-year options has been extended to 31st of October 2022, according to the company's release.
“We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration with Serica on the Bruce platform and look forward to continuing the delivery of safe and efficient operations together”, says Elisabeth Haram, EVP of Odfjell Energy.
