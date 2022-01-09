  • Home
  • News
  • BIMCO launches new SEV-GUARDCON contract
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 9 12:57

    BIMCO launches new SEV-GUARDCON contract

    BIMCO’s Documentary Committee has approved a new standard contract for security escort vessels (SEVs). The contract is expected to be published in early 2022, according to BIMCO's release.

    The BIMCO subcommittee which drafted the new contract was made up of representatives from shipowners and operators, private maritime security companies (PMSC), maritime risk consultants, P&I Clubs (including the Standard Club) and law firms.

    The new contract is dubbed SEV-GUARDCON as it is based on BIMCO’s GUARDCON contract and adopts a balanced contractual framework for SEVs that accompany merchant ships in high risk areas such as the Gulf of Guinea. Whilst the new contract has been prepared with the particular regard to maritime security position in the Gulf of Guinea, it has been designed to be capable of being used world-wide.

    Under the new contract, it is intended that a ship owner will contract with a PMSC who in turn will engage local security personnel especially in the context of operating in, say, Nigerian waters.

    The contract deals with key issues such as the role of the maritime liaison officer, the arrangements for the rendezvous and release of the SEV and the minimum capability requirements of the SEV. The contract allows for single or multiple transits, including cross-border transits where a SEV is needed to accompany a ship through the exclusive economic zone or territorial waters of more than one state.

    The structure of SEV-GUARDCON mirrors GUARDCON wherever possible to ensure familiarity, including, for example, the insurance provisions. The liabilities and indemnities clauses reflect that SEV-GUARDCON covers the services provided via a PMSC for the provision of an independently operated SEV as opposed to a security team carried on board the merchant ship.

    Members with ships who may transit high risk areas are strongly encouraged to comply fully with all the recommended best management practice (BMP) planning, voyage and reporting procedures. The BMP are kept under review and version 5 reflects practical lessons learned by the industry and by the military regarding effective methods to deter and defend against piracy.

    Guidance is also available specifically in relation to West Africa following the publication of BMP West Africa. Whilst the use of SEVs is not specifically endorsed in BMP West Africa, the practice is recognised and some useful guidance is provided in relation to engaging SEV services. BMP West Africa includes some general fundamental requirements when trading in this area, including:
     Understanding the threat by obtaining current threat information
     Conducting risk assessments
     Implementing ship protection measures
     Registering and reporting with Maritime Domain Awareness Trade - Gulf of Guinea (MDAT-GOG)
     Cooperating with local naval and military forces.

    The club has an internal team which focusses on maritime security. The team regularly produce articles and updates on maritime security trends and issues on the club’s website. A representative of this team sits on the International Group’s (IG) maritime security subcommittee and actively participates in discussions on maritime security issues including but not limited to piracy and armed robbery at sea, and the provision of club cover. For example, with the club's participation, the IG's FAQs on piracy were updated in 2019 to reflect various developments since the previous version was published in 2013.

    Whilst the first few months of 2021 saw a decrease in the number of piracy and armed robbery incidents, there was a noticeable uptick in incidents towards the end of the year. Members are reminded that third-party P&I liabilities arising out of incidents of piracy will, provided the ‘weapons of war’ or terrorism exclusions are not triggered, be covered by the club.

    However, ransom is not a risk which is expressly covered under a member’s P&I entry but cover may be available on a discretionary basis. Similarly, fees and expenses incurred in connection with ransom negotiation may only be covered on a discretionary basis. One issue relevant to the exercise of that discretion is the availability of alternative insurance. With this in mind, kidnap and ransom (K&R) cover for shipowner members transiting high risk piracy zones is available in the market and also via the club’s War Risk team. Members are strongly encouraged to consider taking out K&R cover where appropriate.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO, SEV-GUARDCON  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 9

15:31 Castor Maritime announces the deliveries of two vessels
14:31 Serica extends contract on Bruce platform
14:03 Nordic Shipholding announces agreement to sell three vessels
13:08 Heidmar Inc & Capital Ship Management Corp. announce formation of a joint venture
13:02 Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling
12:57 BIMCO launches new SEV-GUARDCON contract
12:30 WHO guide for the management of COVID-19 on board cargo ships and fishing vessels
12:01 Huntington Ingalls Industries launches amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr.
11:49 Sea Shepherd welcomes Age of Union to the fleet

2022 January 8

14:36 Bollinger Shipyards delivers final Bahrain-bound fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
13:22 Jan De Nul launched its next generation offshore wind installation vessel Les Alizés
12:22 Samskip adds air freight to its project cargo portfolio
11:58 Indian Register of Shipping issues Review of 2021 and Outlook for 2022

2022 January 7

17:34 Port of San Diego welcomes Frank Urtasun as newest port commissioner
13:48 MABUX: Global bunker prices to inch higher on Jan.07
13:45 Huntington Ingalls Industries demonstrates open architecture autonomy integration capability with Sea Machines’ SM300
12:55 Tufail Chemical Industries partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk for digitalising their supply chain management
11:14 Metrans takes over logistics company CL Europort in Malaszewicze

2022 January 6

18:40 KCC and South32 conclude first sustainability linked contract of affreightment
14:21 MABUX: Global bunker market in 2021
12:26 Kalmar partners with Coast Autonomous Inc. to speed up the development of robotic solutions to the market
12:22 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
11:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jan.06.
11:15 Viking Line posts 2021 results

2022 January 5

15:42 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier upgrades Brave Tern with 1600t crane
15:12 Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations
15:09 ABP announces the appointment of Karel Drastich as Head of Corporate Development
15:05 Gateway Terminals handles first box in Savannah
15:02 X-Press Feeders launches Straits India X-Press service
14:57 Hapag Lloyd updates North Sea Poland Express service
14:53 NAVTOR to acquire Ingenium Marine
13:04 Port and supply chain workers should be included in priority testing scheme to keep the country trading
12:49 MABUX: Global bunker market to continue upward evolution on Jan 05
08:24 TecPlata, Santa Fe Port launch new feeder service

2022 January 4

14:20 Valenciaport starts the campaign #ElPuertoDeLasEmpresas to highlight the role of the Port as an ally of exporting firms
14:16 Port of Oakland launches program to expedite ag exports
14:13 Rolls-Royce completes sale of Bergen Engines
13:20 Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 billion port in Senegal
12:57 The Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles keep 'Container Dwell Fee' on hold
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker market to turn into slight upward correction on Jan 04
11:21 BPA's Richard Ballantyne awarded OBE in New Years Honours

2022 January 3

13:47 MABUX: Global bunker prices to edge downwards on Jan 03
13:41 The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index breaks through 5,000 points for the first time
13:36 Governor Hochul announces completion of Phase II of New York State’s $15 mln Regional Dredging Project
13:33 Isle of Man Steam Packet Company announces keel laid for new flagship vessel
13:31 Shandong Port Group pledges to deepen partnerships with container carriers

2022 January 2

11:33 Port Canaveral voted best U.S. cruise homeport of 2021
10:18 UK ports braced for next stage of Brexit borders arrangements although the main changes will be next summer
09:06 China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput

2022 January 1

13:02 Belships ASA announces divestment of supramax vessel
12:50 US FMC policy statements provide guidance on complaints process
12:43 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
11:58 UK port investment roars past pre-pandemic levels as many cargo sectors return to growth
07:26 Port of Los Angeles plans fees for empty containers

2021 December 31

17:23 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Johor Port Authority announce the closure of Changi Ferry Terminal
17:13 CMA CGM to reshuffle its Mozambique offer ex Asia
11:15 Salamanca sails the Suez Canal then heads to Spain
11:00 PortNews welcomes to most topical industry focused events of 2022
10:58 FueLNG drives adoption of LNG in Singapore with over 460 operations conducted in 2021

2021 December 30

17:15 Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-docking in January 2022 to Naantali shipyard in Finland