2022 January 9 12:30
WHO guide for the management of COVID-19 on board cargo ships and fishing vessels
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a guide for the management of COVID-19 on board cargo ships and fishing vessels, according to WHO's release.
This implementation guide builds on the information provided in the WHO interim guidance 'Technical considerations for implementing a risk-based approach to international travel in the context of COVID-19' and represents an updated version of the previous interim guidance 'Promoting public health measures in response to COVID-19 on cargo ships and fishing vessels'.
The guide incorporates guidance on several technical areas, including surveillance, public health and social measures, infection prevention and control (IPC), testing, quarantine, ventilation, clinical management, vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement and is produced in consultation with IMO, ILO, UNCTAD and is targeted at:
Ship owners and operators
Ship officers and crew
International Health Regulations (IHR) national focal points
Government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations who regularly communicate and coordinate with cargo ships and fishing vessels (on issues such as immigration, security and customs)
Public health professionals involved in disease surveillance, health communication, emergency preparedness and response, and environmental health on board cargo ships and fishing vessels
Representatives of non-governmental and private organizations working on cargo ships and fishing vessels
