2022 January 9 11:49

Sea Shepherd welcomes Age of Union to the fleet

Sea Shepherd’s fight to protect marine wildlife and preserve threatened species has received a significant boost. Age of Union Alliance, led by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva, has pledged $4.5 million USD to support Sea Shepherd’s efforts to battle illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing worldwide, according to Sea Shepherd's release.

This transformational donation will fund three years of operating costs for one of Sea Shepherd’s most iconic vessels – the 182-foot research and survey vessel formerly named Sam Simon. In recognition of this generous gift, the ship will embark on its next mission later this month under a new name: Age of Union.



Currently docked in Portugal, Age of Union will embark on Operation Dolphin Bycatch in February, drawing international attention to the 6,000 – 10,000 dolphins killed as bycatch off the West Coast of France every year.

Through the generous support of Age of Union Alliance, the vessel will remain actively involved in conservation campaigns over the next three years, enhancing Sea Shepherd’s capacity to save the lives of vulnerable marine species and preserve critical habitats and ecosystems. The legacy of Sam Simon, creator of The Simpsons and revered animal rights activist, remains immortalized within the vessel’s interior. Mr. Simon remains a posthumous member of Sea Shepherd’s Board of Advisors.