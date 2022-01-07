2022 January 7 13:48

MABUX: Global bunker prices to inch higher on Jan.07

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have any firm trend and changed sideways on Jan.06:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 502.76 (-2.16)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 636.96 (-4.14)

MGO - USD/MT – 759.49 (+3.05)

Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker price) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on January 06 showed an overcharge of 380 HSFO in three ports out of four selected: in Rotterdam - plus $ 5 (plus $ 3 the day before), in Fujairah - plus $ 2 (plus $ 5) and in Houston - plus $ 12 (plus $ 7).

Singapore remains the only port where 380 HSFO is still underpriced - minus $ 17 (minus $ 11). The MABUX MBP / DBP Index for 380 HSFO in Rotterdam and Fujairah is gradually approaching the 100% correlation mark. VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained overvalued on January 06 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 2 (plus $ 6 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 41 (plus $ 56), in Fujairah - plus $ 37 (plus $ 43) and Houston plus $ 5 (plus $ 9).

The overcharge margins of VLSFO fuel grade across all selected ports are also gradually narrowing. MGO LS fuel grade was underestimated on January 06 in two ports out of four selected: in Rotterdam - minus $ 44 (minus $ 30 the day before) and in Singapore - minus $ 31 (minus $ 18). In Fujairah and Houston, an overprice ratio of this fuel grade was registered as plus $ 37 (plus $ 30) and plus $ 5 (minus $ 1), respectively. MGO LS in Houston turned over to an overcharge zone.

We expect global bunker prices to continue uptrend today: 380 HSFO - plus 4-6 USD, VLSFO - plus 7-10 USD, MGO LS - plus 5-8 USD.

Source: www.mabux.com