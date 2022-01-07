2022 January 7 17:34

Port of San Diego welcomes Frank Urtasun as newest port commissioner

The Port of San Diego welcomes Frank Urtasun as the newest commissioner to represent the City of Coronado. On January 2, 2022, Commissioner Urtasun was sworn in by Port District Clerk Donna Morales, who administered the oath of office, according to the company's release.



The Port is governed by a seven-member board, of which three members are appointed by the City of San Diego and one each is appointed by the Cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, and National City.



Commissioner Urtasun is a lifelong San Diegan with more than 38 years of public policy and regulatory experience. He has served on numerous government and community boards including ten years as a Port Commissioner from 1992-2002, during which he twice served as chairman. He has also served on the boards of the Downtown San Diego Partnership and the San Diego Housing Commission and was named one of “Ten Lifetime San Diegans” by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Commissioner Urtasun is the president of Regional Strategies Group (RSG), a public affairs and strategic communications firm. Prior to RSG, Commissioner Urtasun led several key external affairs initiatives in San Diego and throughout California for Sempra Energy.

Commissioner Urtasun holds a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University and was recognized as an Outstanding Alumni with the President’s Honorary Degree from Southwestern College.

