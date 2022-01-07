2022 January 7 12:55

Tufail Chemical Industries partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk for digitalising their supply chain management

Tufail Chemical Industries and Maersk Pakistan signed a partnership earlier this week wherein Maersk would provide ‘Maersk Flow’, a digital tool, to Tufail Chemical to streamline and manage their supply chains efficiently. The partnership marks a significant step towards modernising logistics and improving supply chain performance with less time and effort, according to the company's release.

Tufail Chemical Industries conducts business with tech and appliance industries and has been importing plastic raw material, industrial chemicals, aluminium products, and polymer for their manufacturing processes. Tufail Chemical Industries has now built additional manufacturing capacity and is not only satisfying local requirements but also expanding into global market with export footprint.



Maersk Pakistan, Tufail Chemical Industries’ ocean transportation partner, stepped in to offer a pilot run of ‘Maersk Flow’, a digital supply chain management tool to streamline their supply chains. The ‘Maersk Flow’ solution enables transparency in critical supply chain processes and ensures that the flow of goods and documents is executed as planned. It also reduces manual work and costly mistakes, while empowering logistics professionals with all the current and historical data they need to sustainably improve their supply chain.



‘Maersk Flow’ extends Maersk’s customer reach and strengthens the company’s position as an industry leader in digital solutions. It also plays the role of an important link in the integrated logistics solutions offered by Maersk to its customers while ensuring all their end-to-end logistics are taken care of under the same roof.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 95,000 people.