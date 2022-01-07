2022 January 7 11:14

Metrans takes over logistics company CL Europort in Malaszewicze

The HHLA intermodal company Metrans has taken over the company CL Europort and the logistics centre of the same name in the Polish town of Malaszewicze. The location is near the Belarusian border and is a hub for freight traffic within Central and Eastern Europe and also for Europe-Asia transport. Another strategic partnership was concluded with the rail operator Eurotrans, according to the company's release.

The company CL Europort operates the logistics centre of the same name in Malaszewicze in eastern Poland. The location is only four kilometres from the Terespol railway crossing and eight kilometres from the Koroszczyn road crossing. This stretch of rail is part of the second pan-European transport corridor (Berlin, Warsaw, Minsk, Moscow). The Western European and Russian railway systems meet in Malaszewicze, so it is possible to change the gauge from 1,520 mm to 1,435 mm. Rail operator Eurotrans, with which Metrans has a strategic partner-ship, is also active on this transport axis.

With its rail transport on Belarusian and Russian routes, the rail operator Eurotrans provides an ideal expansion of the Metrans network. Metrans will use a part of Eurotrans’s capacity to offer new rail products to and from Brest and further east, and to guarantee the quality of existing services.