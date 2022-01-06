2022 January 6 18:40

KCC and South32 conclude first sustainability linked contract of affreightment

KCC Chartering AS, a subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”), and South32 Marketing Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of South32 Limited (“South32”), have signed a six-year contract of affreightment (“COA”) for shipments of caustic soda to South32’s Worsley Alumina refinery located in Western Australia. The COA establishes a framework for how KCC and South32 will work together to deliver further reductions in carbon emissions associated with South32’s caustic soda ocean freight to Australia, according to the company's release.

The agreed sustainability framework includes detailed CO2 emission reporting and the establishing of trajectories for annual CO2 reductions targets, and arrangements for how to co-operate to reach the set targets. It further includes an ambition to jointly establish a pathway towards future zero emission freight.

Klaveness/KCC have serviced Worsley Alumina with four generations of combination carriers on a continued basis for more than 30 years.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.