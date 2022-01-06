  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Global bunker market in 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 6 14:21

    MABUX: Global bunker market in 2021

    MABUX: Global bunker market in 2021

    The global market review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    The global bunker market continued its recovery in 2021. After a sharp drop to lows in April 2020, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and a subsequent collapse in economic activity around the world, since May 2020 global bunker indices have shown a moderate uptrend that continues nowadays as well. As a result, as of December 31, 2021, the Global HSFO 380 Index has already exceeded the maximums of 2020 (390.11 USD / MT, 07.01.2020) by 29%, and the Global MGO LS Index - by 4% (maximum of 2020 - 718.64 USD / MT, 06.01.2020), thereby regained completely the losses of 2020. The only fuel grade Global Index, which has not yet exceeded the 2020 highs, is VLSFO - minus 4% versus the 2020 high of 668 USD / MT (09.01.2020), however, it will probably also turn into plus in January-February 2022.

    In 2021, 380 HSFO global bunker prices (based on monthly averages) increased by 24.8%, VLSFO by 26.3% and MGO LS by 29.9%. At the same time, the highest growth rate for 380 HSFO was registered in Central America (29.9%), for VLSFO - in South America (29.9%), for MGO LS - in North and Central America (31.0%). Prices for 380 HSFOs grew at the lowest rates in South America (19.7%), for VLSFO - in Africa / Middle East (23.7%), for MGO LS - in Asia / Oceania (26.9%). The growth rates of bunker fuel prices in Northern Europe were broadly in line with the world average: 22.2%, 24.9% and 30.6% for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO LS, respectively.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) quarterly averages - the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - initially faced a sharp decline from the 1st quarter highs ($ 174.46) to $ 41.51 in the 2nd quarter 2020, followed by a gradual recovery thereafter. In 2021, the Global Scrubber Spread remained close to the psychological mark of $ 100 most of the time, stably exceeding it ($ 124.56) only in the 4th quarter 2021. Meantime, by the end of December 2021, Global SS Spread came close to the $ 140 mark, but it is still significantly lower that the absolute maximum, registered on January 9, 2020 - $ 270.

    As for SS Spread in Rotterdam and Singapore, the Index growth rate in these ports in 2021was higher than the world average. As a result, SS Spread in Singapore has been consistently above the $ 100 mark since the 1st quarter 2021, and in Rotterdam since the 2nd quarter 2021 (for comparison, the absolute maximum for Rotterdam is $ 290 (dd. January 01, 2020), for Singapore - $ 347 (January 09, 2020).  The gradual growth of SS Spread globally and the steady surpassing of the psychological mark of $ 100 have improved the benefits of scrubber retrofits. According to DNV GL, the total number of vessels with scrubbers (in operation and on order) in 2021 reached 4,580, compared to 4,364 in 2020 and 3,163 in 2019.

    The hopes that LNG as a marine fuel would significantly increase its share in the global bunker market did not materialize so far. The sharp rise in prices for natural gas, provoked by weather factors, unprecedented high demand in Asia versus shortage of energy resources in Europe, made this type of fuel temporarily uncompetitive compared to traditional types of bunker fuel. As a result, at the end of 2021, LNG bunkering was practically stopped, and the price of LNG, in particular, in the port of Sines (Portugal) as of January 4, 2022, exceeded the price of MGO LS by more than three times (2436 USD / MT versus 733 USD / MT).

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: global bunker market, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 6

18:40 KCC and South32 conclude first sustainability linked contract of affreightment
14:21 MABUX: Global bunker market in 2021
12:26 Kalmar partners with Coast Autonomous Inc. to speed up the development of robotic solutions to the market
12:22 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
11:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jan.06.
11:15 Viking Line posts 2021 results

2022 January 5

15:42 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier upgrades Brave Tern with 1600t crane
15:12 Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations
15:09 ABP announces the appointment of Karel Drastich as Head of Corporate Development
15:05 Gateway Terminals handles first box in Savannah
15:02 X-Press Feeders launches Straits India X-Press service
14:57 Hapag Lloyd updates North Sea Poland Express service
14:53 NAVTOR to acquire Ingenium Marine
13:04 Port and supply chain workers should be included in priority testing scheme to keep the country trading
12:49 MABUX: Global bunker market to continue upward evolution on Jan 05
08:24 TecPlata, Santa Fe Port launch new feeder service

2022 January 4

14:20 Valenciaport starts the campaign #ElPuertoDeLasEmpresas to highlight the role of the Port as an ally of exporting firms
14:16 Port of Oakland launches program to expedite ag exports
14:13 Rolls-Royce completes sale of Bergen Engines
13:20 Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 billion port in Senegal
12:57 The Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles keep 'Container Dwell Fee' on hold
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker market to turn into slight upward correction on Jan 04
11:21 BPA's Richard Ballantyne awarded OBE in New Years Honours

2022 January 3

13:47 MABUX: Global bunker prices to edge downwards on Jan 03
13:41 The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index breaks through 5,000 points for the first time
13:36 Governor Hochul announces completion of Phase II of New York State’s $15 mln Regional Dredging Project
13:33 Isle of Man Steam Packet Company announces keel laid for new flagship vessel
13:31 Shandong Port Group pledges to deepen partnerships with container carriers

2022 January 2

11:33 Port Canaveral voted best U.S. cruise homeport of 2021
10:18 UK ports braced for next stage of Brexit borders arrangements although the main changes will be next summer
09:06 China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput

2022 January 1

13:02 Belships ASA announces divestment of supramax vessel
12:50 US FMC policy statements provide guidance on complaints process
12:43 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
11:58 UK port investment roars past pre-pandemic levels as many cargo sectors return to growth
07:26 Port of Los Angeles plans fees for empty containers

2021 December 31

17:23 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Johor Port Authority announce the closure of Changi Ferry Terminal
17:13 CMA CGM to reshuffle its Mozambique offer ex Asia
11:15 Salamanca sails the Suez Canal then heads to Spain
11:00 PortNews welcomes to most topical industry focused events of 2022
10:58 FueLNG drives adoption of LNG in Singapore with over 460 operations conducted in 2021

2021 December 30

17:15 Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-docking in January 2022 to Naantali shipyard in Finland
16:47 Havila Shipping to charter out its three PSVs in 2022 to Equinor Energy and Amilcar Petroleum
16:02 WLP boosts Malaysia hub as POIC joins the program
15:37 Oboronlogistics' revenue in 2021 increased by almost 40%
15:04 IAA PortNews wishes Happy New Year to all its friends!
14:30 Belships sells supramax vessel
14:09 Market players expect construction of sea terminals, IWW hydrosystems and introduction of zero VAT for ship repair in 2022
13:48 Yantar Shipyard opens its new outfitting quay
13:23 ZPMC shipped shore crane and RTG for Houston of USA and Mexico
12:31 NES to equip cable lay vessel for zero emission operations
11:26 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit
10:58 Euroseas announces new charters for two vessels
09:55 FAS suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in nonmarket way
09:22 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:01 Jan De Nul wins landmark HVDC submarine cable electrification project in Abu Dhabi
08:51 Pavilion Energy inks deal to supply small-scale LNG to Hangjiaxin

2021 December 29

17:30 RF Navy's Northern Fleet to continue cooperation with Norway in field of rescue at sea
17:02 Solstad secures AHTS contract in Brazil
16:13 Edda Wind enters into new long-term contract