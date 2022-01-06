-
2022 January 6 12:22
GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
GTT announces that it has received, at the end of December 2021, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNGC, according to the company's release.
As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.
Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.
