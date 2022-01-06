2022 January 6 11:27

MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jan.06.

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward trend on Jan.05:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 504.92 (+3.54)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 641.10 (+4.04)

MGO - USD/MT – 756.44 (+4.20)



Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker price) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on January 05 showed an overcharge of 380 HSFO in three ports of four selected: in Rotterdam - plus $ 5 (plus $ 6 the day before), in Fujairah - plus $ 5 (plus $ 6) and in Houston - plus $ 7 (plus $ 9). Singapore remains the only port in the fuel underestimation zone - minus $ 11 (minus $ 7). MABUX MBP / DBP Index for 380 HSFO at all ports did not show significant changes.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained overvalued on January 05 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 6 (plus $ 8 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 56 (plus $ 67), in Fujairah - plus $ 43 (plus $ 54) and Houston plus $ 9 (plus $ 12). There has been a gradual decline of the overcharge value registered in Singapore and Fujairah.



MGO LS fuel grade was underestimated on January 05 in three out of four ports selected: in Rotterdam - minus $ 30 (minus $ 26 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 18 (minus $ 12) and in Houston - minus $ 1 (plus $ 14). Fujairah recorded an overpricing of this fuel grade by $ 30 (plus $ 38). The most significant change was the Index's transition into the undervaluation zone at Houston (change by 15 points).



We expect global bunker prices to continue rising today: 380 HSFO - plus 3-5 USD, VLSFO - plus 4-6 USD, MGO LS - plus 7-11 USD.





