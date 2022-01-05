  • Home
  • News
  • Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 5 15:12

    Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations

    The technology group Wärtsilä has again been selected to supply a broad scope of solutions for new LNG-fuelled container ships ordered by CMA CGM, a global leader of shipping and logistics based in France, according to the company's release.

    This latest series comprises 12 container vessels to be built in China. Six 13,000 TEU container vessels are being built at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) CO. Ltd, with the other six 15,000 TEU container vessels under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. The valuable orders were placed in Q3 and Q4 2021.

    The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yards commencing in 2022, and the first of the 12 vessels is expected to be launched in Q3 2023. Wärtsilä was earlier contracted to supply a similar scope for nine 23K TEU CMA CGM vessels which have been delivered and five 15K TEU whereof 2 vessels are delivered, and 3 vessels are under construction now.

    By contracting these ships to operate with LNG fuel rather than conventional marine diesel fuels, CMA CGM is emphasising its support for efforts to decarbonise maritime operations. LNG eliminates almost all air pollutants such as sulphur oxides (Sox: -99%) and nitrogen oxide (NOx: -92%) and particulates (PM10: -91%) and achieves a first step toward decarbonisation. The dual-fuel gas engines on the vessels are already compatible with renewable energies such as biomethane, synthetic methane and e-methane.

    The selected Wärtsilä solutions are all designed to deliver high efficiency and environmental sustainability. They include for each vessel five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, 60 engines in total, delivered from the joint venture in China, Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum integrated control system, propulsion control system, STC-13 series Sewage Treatment Plants and Fuel Gas Supply System fitted with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (Operim) system.

    This utilises the latest digital technology to provide data in real-time to allow the system to operate at optimal efficiency at all times, and in all weather and sea conditions.

    Wärtsilä in brief

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 5

15:42 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier upgrades Brave Tern with 1600t crane
15:12 Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations
15:09 ABP announces the appointment of Karel Drastich as Head of Corporate Development
15:05 Gateway Terminals handles first box in Savannah
15:02 X-Press Feeders launches Straits India X-Press service
14:57 Hapag Lloyd updates North Sea Poland Express service
14:53 NAVTOR to acquire Ingenium Marine
13:04 Port and supply chain workers should be included in priority testing scheme to keep the country trading
12:49 MABUX: Global bunker market to continue upward evolution on Jan 05
08:24 TecPlata, Santa Fe Port launch new feeder service

2022 January 4

14:20 Valenciaport starts the campaign #ElPuertoDeLasEmpresas to highlight the role of the Port as an ally of exporting firms
14:16 Port of Oakland launches program to expedite ag exports
14:13 Rolls-Royce completes sale of Bergen Engines
13:20 Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 billion port in Senegal
12:57 The Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles keep 'Container Dwell Fee' on hold
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker market to turn into slight upward correction on Jan 04
11:21 BPA's Richard Ballantyne awarded OBE in New Years Honours

2022 January 3

13:47 MABUX: Global bunker prices to edge downwards on Jan 03
13:41 The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index breaks through 5,000 points for the first time
13:36 Governor Hochul announces completion of Phase II of New York State’s $15 mln Regional Dredging Project
13:33 Isle of Man Steam Packet Company announces keel laid for new flagship vessel
13:31 Shandong Port Group pledges to deepen partnerships with container carriers

2022 January 2

11:33 Port Canaveral voted best U.S. cruise homeport of 2021
10:18 UK ports braced for next stage of Brexit borders arrangements although the main changes will be next summer
09:06 China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput

2022 January 1

13:02 Belships ASA announces divestment of supramax vessel
12:50 US FMC policy statements provide guidance on complaints process
12:43 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
11:58 UK port investment roars past pre-pandemic levels as many cargo sectors return to growth
07:26 Port of Los Angeles plans fees for empty containers

2021 December 31

17:23 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Johor Port Authority announce the closure of Changi Ferry Terminal
17:13 CMA CGM to reshuffle its Mozambique offer ex Asia
11:15 Salamanca sails the Suez Canal then heads to Spain
11:00 PortNews welcomes to most topical industry focused events of 2022
10:58 FueLNG drives adoption of LNG in Singapore with over 460 operations conducted in 2021

2021 December 30

17:15 Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-docking in January 2022 to Naantali shipyard in Finland
16:47 Havila Shipping to charter out its three PSVs in 2022 to Equinor Energy and Amilcar Petroleum
16:02 WLP boosts Malaysia hub as POIC joins the program
15:37 Oboronlogistics' revenue in 2021 increased by almost 40%
15:04 IAA PortNews wishes Happy New Year to all its friends!
14:30 Belships sells supramax vessel
14:09 Market players expect construction of sea terminals, IWW hydrosystems and introduction of zero VAT for ship repair in 2022
13:48 Yantar Shipyard opens its new outfitting quay
13:23 ZPMC shipped shore crane and RTG for Houston of USA and Mexico
12:31 NES to equip cable lay vessel for zero emission operations
11:26 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit
10:58 Euroseas announces new charters for two vessels
09:55 FAS suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in nonmarket way
09:22 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:01 Jan De Nul wins landmark HVDC submarine cable electrification project in Abu Dhabi
08:51 Pavilion Energy inks deal to supply small-scale LNG to Hangjiaxin

2021 December 29

17:30 RF Navy's Northern Fleet to continue cooperation with Norway in field of rescue at sea
17:02 Solstad secures AHTS contract in Brazil
16:13 Edda Wind enters into new long-term contract
15:44 Rosmorport's icebreaker Moskva starts operating in the sea port of Magadan
15:19 Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker escorted vessels with cargoes for Antarctic station "Vostok"
14:22 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of steam generators for Akkuyu NPP
13:58 USCG interdicts Mexican lancha crews illegally fishing in US waters
12:47 Royal IHC sells Hytech to Pommec Hytech Holding
12:43 Extended support up to June 2022 for regional ferries and Singaporean Seafarers under MaritimeSG Together Package