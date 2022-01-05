2022 January 5 15:12

Wärtsilä technologies for 12 LNG-fuelled container ships support CMA CGM in decarbonising their maritime operations

The technology group Wärtsilä has again been selected to supply a broad scope of solutions for new LNG-fuelled container ships ordered by CMA CGM, a global leader of shipping and logistics based in France, according to the company's release.

This latest series comprises 12 container vessels to be built in China. Six 13,000 TEU container vessels are being built at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) CO. Ltd, with the other six 15,000 TEU container vessels under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. The valuable orders were placed in Q3 and Q4 2021.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yards commencing in 2022, and the first of the 12 vessels is expected to be launched in Q3 2023. Wärtsilä was earlier contracted to supply a similar scope for nine 23K TEU CMA CGM vessels which have been delivered and five 15K TEU whereof 2 vessels are delivered, and 3 vessels are under construction now.

By contracting these ships to operate with LNG fuel rather than conventional marine diesel fuels, CMA CGM is emphasising its support for efforts to decarbonise maritime operations. LNG eliminates almost all air pollutants such as sulphur oxides (Sox: -99%) and nitrogen oxide (NOx: -92%) and particulates (PM10: -91%) and achieves a first step toward decarbonisation. The dual-fuel gas engines on the vessels are already compatible with renewable energies such as biomethane, synthetic methane and e-methane.

The selected Wärtsilä solutions are all designed to deliver high efficiency and environmental sustainability. They include for each vessel five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, 60 engines in total, delivered from the joint venture in China, Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum integrated control system, propulsion control system, STC-13 series Sewage Treatment Plants and Fuel Gas Supply System fitted with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (Operim) system.

This utilises the latest digital technology to provide data in real-time to allow the system to operate at optimal efficiency at all times, and in all weather and sea conditions.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.