2022 January 5 15:02
X-Press Feeders launches Straits India X-Press service
X-Press Feeders will be launching Straits India X-Press (SIX) on 12 January 2022, according to the company's release.
The new service will be run with 3 ships deployed in the rotation as follows:
Singapore – Port Klang – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Singapore
SIX will add on to it's Straits - Nhava Sheva and Mundra coverage by providing additional frequencies per week.
