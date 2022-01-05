2022 January 5 15:02

X-Press Feeders launches Straits India X-Press service

X-Press Feeders will be launching Straits India X-Press (SIX) on 12 January 2022, according to the company's release.

The new service will be run with 3 ships deployed in the rotation as follows:

Singapore – Port Klang – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Singapore

SIX will add on to it's Straits - Nhava Sheva and Mundra coverage by providing additional frequencies per week.



