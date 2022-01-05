-
2022 January 5 14:57
Hapag Lloyd updates North Sea Poland Express service
Starting in 2022, the rotation of this service will only include the ports of Hamburg, DE and Gdynia, PL. In Hamburg, NPX will call Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) and Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT), according to Hapag Lloyd's release.
With this new setup, Hapag Lloyd is introducing a one vessel rotation instead of the original two-vessel deployment. The ports of Helsingborg, SE, Rotterdam, NL and Antwerp, BE will continue to be served via additional feeders, but will no longer be part of the rotation.
