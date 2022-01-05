2022 January 5 14:53

NAVTOR to acquire Ingenium Marine

NAVTOR and Ingenium Marine have signed a term sheet under which NAVTOR will acquire Ingenium Marine, according to the company's release. The transaction is subject to execution of definitive agreements. Once completed, Ingenium will become a fully integrated NAVTOR company and continue to operate from Mumbai, India. NAVTOR is looking forward to integrating digital logbooks into its innovative e-Navigation and performance product portfolio. The move will, according to NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes, “transform the way the industry views traditional log-keeping”, unlocking a spectrum of benefits that “propels vessel logbooks into the smart shipping age.”



The acquisition will be the latest bold move for maritime technology firm NAVTOR, which also purchased US-based vessel analytics and performance optimisation specialist Tres Solutions in early 2021.



Svanes calls the new consolidation a key step forward, with the Indian firm’s software allowing users to digitise any combination of vessel logs, creating a uniform “smart” system. This dramatically reduces administration, enables easier compliance, standardises quality (with less human error), and creates the ability to instantly share data with onshore organisations for complete vessel and fleet awareness. Detailed analytics are also made simple, delivering insights into trends and performance for improved decision making.



Ingenium has spent the last five years developing a Class and Flag State approved solution compliant with all relevant IMO guidelines and regulatory standards. Instead of crew members filling in a vast array of paper logbooks (where the records are only ever as good as individual entries) Ingenium’s easy to use, intuitive software allows them to input data on a single, secure platform, with real-time data sharing to shipowner or management offices on shore. It is transparent, error-free, rich in insights and a key, verifiable way of proving compliance with regulations and charter covenants.



Ingenium’s software will now be integrated within NAVTOR’s established e-Navigation and performance suite, which has products on over 7500 vessels worldwide. Fully customisable for individual owners (with real-time dashboard alerts for desired issues), it can be installed remotely and requires minimal crew training. Logbooks covered include Oil Record Books (ORB part 1 and 2), Cargo Record Books, Ballast Water Record Books, Garbage Record Books, and more.



NAVTOR’s unique product and service portfolio also includes digital chart table NavStation, fleet management and performance optimisation tool NavFleet, industry leading Passage Planning software, and the type-approved cyber secure data gateway NavBox, amongst other solutions.