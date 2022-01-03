2022 January 3 13:33

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company announces keel laid for new flagship vessel

An official ceremony has been held in South Korea to mark the beginning of the formal construction of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new flagship ferry, Manxman, according to the company's release.

The keel-laying ceremony, which traditionally invites good luck in the construction of a ship and throughout her life, took place at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan on Christmas Eve.

Manxman, which is due to replace the Ben-my-Chree when she comes into service in 2023, will be able to carry 949 passengers and have 495m² additional space for freight and vehicles.





