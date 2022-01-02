  • Home
  • China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput
  2022 January 2

    China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput

    Shandong Port Group held a ceremony in Qingdao Port, celebrating its annual cargo throughput exceeding 1.5 billion tonnes, while its container throughput surpassing 34 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The cargo and container throughput registered year-on-year growth of 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent respectively in 2021, according to the company's release.


2022 January 2

2022 January 1

2021 December 31

2021 December 30

2021 December 29

2021 December 28

