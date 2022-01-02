  • Home
  • News
  • UK ports braced for next stage of Brexit borders arrangements although the main changes will be next summer
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 2 10:18

    UK ports braced for next stage of Brexit borders arrangements although the main changes will be next summer

    Ahead of the implementation of the enforcement of customs controls at our borders from 1st January, the British Ports Association is hopeful that traders will be ready for the new arrangements.

    The UK Government’s phased approach to the UK’s departure from the EU’s Customs Union and Single Market reaches its latest significant stage as importers will no longer be able to delay customs procedures. Goods coming from Europe will now need to be approved by the HM Revenue & Customs.

    Commenting, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association, the national association for ports whose members facilitate 86% of port traffic and who represent all the main Roll-on Roll-off gateways, suggested:

    “This is another milestone for those involved in trade between Britain and Europe and we are hopeful importers will be ready to follow the new rules. There has been a huge amount of hard work from industry and government preparing new systems and processes, which have been developed at some pace. We are optimistic that these new arrangements will work although do expect there to be a small degree of teething difficulties."

    "That said, in terms of physical activities, much of the customs processes are relatively straightforward. Most UK ports with European trade are therefore more focused on the introduction of checks on animal and plant based products at Border Control Posts, next July. This is where there will be significant changes to borders processes with the likelihood of interventions, delays and even extras costs for British importers.”

    From 1 January 2022, the UK Government has advised traders and importers that they must:

    • Meet full customs requirements including submitting declarations, regardless of whether it is a controlled or a non-controlled good, as well as paying VAT and excise duty where necessary.
    • If traders are importing Animal Products (ABP & POAO), traders must be prepared to submit pre-notifications via IPAFFS.
    • Hold a supplier declaration at the time you issue a statement on origin. Where necessary, these declarations should also retrospectively support statements on origin issued during 2021.
    • complete customs,VAT and excise submissions.

    The rules are set out in the Government’s Border Operating Model, which details the UK’s post Brexit trading arrangements with the EU. A summary is given below.

    About BPA
    The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also typically handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling almost 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: UK ports, British Ports Association, arrangements  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 2

11:33 Port Canaveral voted best U.S. cruise homeport of 2021
10:18 UK ports braced for next stage of Brexit borders arrangements although the main changes will be next summer
09:06 China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput

2022 January 1

13:02 Belships ASA announces divestment of supramax vessel
12:50 US FMC policy statements provide guidance on complaints process
12:43 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
11:58 UK port investment roars past pre-pandemic levels as many cargo sectors return to growth
07:26 Port of Los Angeles plans fees for empty containers

2021 December 31

17:23 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Johor Port Authority announce the closure of Changi Ferry Terminal
17:13 CMA CGM to reshuffle its Mozambique offer ex Asia
11:15 Salamanca sails the Suez Canal then heads to Spain
11:00 PortNews welcomes to most topical industry focused events of 2022
10:58 FueLNG drives adoption of LNG in Singapore with over 460 operations conducted in 2021

2021 December 30

17:15 Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-docking in January 2022 to Naantali shipyard in Finland
16:47 Havila Shipping to charter out its three PSVs in 2022 to Equinor Energy and Amilcar Petroleum
16:02 WLP boosts Malaysia hub as POIC joins the program
15:37 Oboronlogistics' revenue in 2021 increased by almost 40%
15:04 IAA PortNews wishes Happy New Year to all its friends!
14:30 Belships sells supramax vessel
14:09 Market players expect construction of sea terminals, IWW hydrosystems and introduction of zero VAT for ship repair in 2022
13:48 Yantar Shipyard opens its new outfitting quay
13:23 ZPMC shipped shore crane and RTG for Houston of USA and Mexico
12:31 NES to equip cable lay vessel for zero emission operations
11:26 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit
10:58 Euroseas announces new charters for two vessels
09:55 FAS suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in nonmarket way
09:22 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:01 Jan De Nul wins landmark HVDC submarine cable electrification project in Abu Dhabi
08:51 Pavilion Energy inks deal to supply small-scale LNG to Hangjiaxin

2021 December 29

17:30 RF Navy's Northern Fleet to continue cooperation with Norway in field of rescue at sea
17:02 Solstad secures AHTS contract in Brazil
16:13 Edda Wind enters into new long-term contract
15:44 Rosmorport's icebreaker Moskva starts operating in the sea port of Magadan
15:19 Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker escorted vessels with cargoes for Antarctic station "Vostok"
14:22 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of steam generators for Akkuyu NPP
13:58 USCG interdicts Mexican lancha crews illegally fishing in US waters
12:47 Royal IHC sells Hytech to Pommec Hytech Holding
12:43 Extended support up to June 2022 for regional ferries and Singaporean Seafarers under MaritimeSG Together Package
12:10 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rise slightly in December 2021
11:25 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to extend support measures under the MaritimeSG Together Package for another six months
11:03 China ports container volume rises 7.6% from January to November 2021
10:35 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau lays down two passenger hydrofoils of Meteor 120R design
10:00 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Dec 29
09:42 Rosneft commences winter navigation season on NSR
09:14 Crude oil prices stabilized on reserves data
08:53 USCG repatriates 58 Dominican nationals

2021 December 28

18:06 Wan Hai Lines is selected as FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index constituent for the fourth successive year
17:26 Seajacks signs contract with Van Oord
17:23 Admiralty Shipyards announced the 677 Lada-class submarine Kronstadt sea trials P1 completion
16:38 The Italian Sea Group buys Perini Navi for 80 million Euros
16:15 X-Press Feeders launches Nigeria Guinea Gulf X-Press
15:00 The Russian Fishery Company announces the preliminary results of 2021
14:58 Höegh LNG signs documentation for a 10-year FSRU charter with Terminal de Regaseificação de GNL de São Paulo
13:17 Russian antimonopoly regulator blames seven major metal traders for price fixing
11:35 First phase of design documentaion development for modernization of R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh completed
10:52 The Korean Register awards AIP for two green ammonia-fueled ammonia carrier and bunkering ships
10:41 ‘Container dwell fee’ activation remains on hold at the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles
10:26 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Dec 28
09:43 Vladimir Putin refers to Zvezda as unprecedentedly large shipbuilding company that even SU did not have
09:17 Crude oil market sees slight increase of prices