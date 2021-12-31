FueLNG drives adoption of LNG in Singapore with over 460 operations conducted in 2021

  • Home
    FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is driving the adoption of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Singapore with over 460 operations conducted in 2021, comprising ship-to-ship (STS) and truck-to-ship bunkering, and truck-to-industry operations.

    It is currently the only provider of STS bunkering in Singapore and has completed 24 STS bunkering operations since March 2021, contributing to the growth of the LNG ecosystem and the country’s ambition to become a leading LNG bunkering hub.

    In recognition of the significant progress in promoting LNG bunkering and LNG distribution to the industry, FueLNG was conferred the World LNG Award 2021 for Outstanding Contribution in early December 2021. Held as part of the World LNG Summit, the annual LNG Award recognised FueLNG for its industry-leading role in the LNG value chain, as well as for its contributions to the industry in areas such as innovation and knowledge.

    Since its first STS bunkering operation in March 2021, FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel, has provided LNG bunker to 24 vessels, including containerships and Aframax tankers. FueLNG undertook Asia’s first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering for the CMA CGM SCANDOLA. It was also the first vessel in Asia to conduct simultaneous container loading and discharging operations alongside LNG bunkering operations, shortening port stay time. This first STS LNG bunkering operation by CMA CGM and FueLNG underscored both companies’ commitment to contribute to Singapore’s ambition to become a leading LNG bunkering hub in Asia. Since March, FueLNG and CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, have performed 19 LNG bunkering operations on CMA CGM vessels, representing the majority of operations performed by FueLNG in Singapore.

    FueLNG also completed Singapore’s first STS bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker, Pacific Emerald, and the bunkering of several other LNG-fuelled container vessels and oil tankers.

    In 2022, FueLNG will commence providing LNG bunkers to five LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carriers which have been chartered by BHP to transport iron ore between Western Australia and China. This is part of BHP’s first LNG bunker supply agreement with Shell. FueLNG will also commence bunkering of 10 LNG-fuelled Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) owned by Advantage Tankers, International Seaways, and AET Tankers which are time-chartered to Shell.

    In addition, FueLNG will partner Keppel O&M to undertake small-scale LNG bunkering for vessels in Singapore utilising Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL) from Q4 2022 onwards. FueLNG Bellina will carry out the LNG loading operations into the 3,750m3 Type-C storage tank onboard the FLL. This LNG will then be used to bunker dual-fuelled harbour craft and small-to-large sized vessels, enabling FueLNG to serve more vessels requiring LNG as a marine fuel.

    In 2021, FueLNG completed around 440 TTS and truck-to-industry operations. FueLNG commenced operations to provide LNG logistics and refuelling services for PSA Singapore’s fleet of 160 LNG-powered trucks. This includes the transportation of LNG from the Singapore LNG terminal on Jurong Island to the LNG kiosk in PSA’s container terminal in Pasir Panjang.

    Since its deployment, the LNG-powered trucks have helped PSA reduce its carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by around 20% against the diesel variant. The trucks are used to transport containers between vessels berthed at the wharf side to the container yard.

    To date, FueLNG has completed 360 TTS operations and 360 truck-to industry operations.
     
    About FueLNG

    FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is committed to providing safe, cost-efficient and reliable solutions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering in Singapore. We are able to provide LNG bunkering to a wide variety of vessels through truck-to-ship or ship-to-ship bunkering.

    Awarded the LNG bunker supplier license by the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority in 2016, FueLNG works with industry partners to build a world-class LNG bunkering network and encourage the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel.

