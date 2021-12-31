2021 December 31 11:00

PortNews welcomes to most topical industry focused events of 2022

In 2022, PortNews Media Group will hold three major events for industry specialists. All of them will be held in mixed online/in-person format.



The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress, a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works, will be held on 16-17 February 2022. The Congress will include the 9th International Dredging Forum and the 5th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" Major customers of dredging works, FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom), provide their traditional support the Congress and annually share their plans at the event.



“Ship Repair, Modernization and Components” conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg.



The 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference will be held in late October 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. The event Partners are Gazprom and Sovcomflot.



The events participation is chargeable. Contact our Commercial Department to learn more about the advertising opportunities snitko@portnews.ru.



We are looking forwards to seeing you next year! May the discussions be bright and fruitful!