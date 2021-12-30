2021 December 30 15:37

Oboronlogistics' revenue in 2021 increased by almost 40%

In 2021, LLC Oboronlogistics celebrated 10 years. Over the years, the Company has grown into a large and effective organization in the structure of the Military Construction Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Russia and successfully operates in the logistics market.

The Company's revenue by the end of 2021 increased by almost 40% compared to the last year. The company's vessels were actively involved in the waters of the southern and northern seas, as well as on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, where the increase in traffic volume was more than 30% compared to last year.

In 2021, Oboronlogistics vessels delivered more than 45 thousand tons of cargo to the Arctic points for the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry, the oil and gas complex and other organizations engaged in the construction of industrial and social infrastructure facilities in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.

In 2021, the regular shipping line connecting the ports of Novorossiysk (Russia) and Tartus (Syria) celebrated 5 years of operation. For five years, the vessels of Oboronlogistics LLC have made hundreds of flights, delivered tens of thousands of tons of industrial equipment, machinery and construction cargo intended for the restoration of the Syrian economy.

As part of the development of its own Situational Logistics Center, the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC successfully implemented new software on the company's vessels in 2021.

In 2021, the Company promptly fulfilled a number of state tasks that require special urgency, in particular, automobile transportation of medical equipment to the regions of the country.

The results of the year ending have shown that in any conditions and circumstances LLC Oboronlogistika is a reliable team of high-level professionals.