Market players expect construction of sea terminals, IWW hydrosystems and introduction of zero VAT for ship repair in 2022

PortNews Media Group has held an opinion survey on its Telegram channel

This December, PortNews Media Group has held an opinion survey on its Telegram channel having asked its readers, owners and managers of businesses, to name events of the utmost significance for their activities. Some of the projects can be completed in 2022.

One third of those participating in the poll, voted for the need to facilitate the construction of terminals in the Far East and in the Murmansk Region. One fifth of the respondents expect meaningful results on construction of the key hydraulic engineering systems on inland water ways, the Bagayevsky and the Gorodetsky systems. The next most popular answer is the proposal to introduce a zero-rated VAT for ship repair in Russia.

Among other expectations: facilitated development of the railway infrastructure including the beginning of works on the Northern Latitudinal Railway and expansion of the Eastern Polygon, revision of icebreaker escort control on the Northern Sea Route, availability of empty containers in the market. The respondents believe that the Ministry of Industry and Trade should be entitled to approve pricing under projects on construction of new ships. Besides, they expect the RF authorities to be more definite in issues related to selection of the key environmentally compliant fuel for ships for a long-term period.

