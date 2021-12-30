2021 December 30 14:30

Belships sells supramax vessel

Belships has entered into agreement for the sale of BELOCEAN, according to the company's release. The 58 000 dwt bulk carrier was built in 2011, and is the oldest ship in Belships’ fleet. Delivery is expected to occur within February 2022 and Belships will realise a gain of approximately USD 5.6m in Q1 2022. Total net cash flow after delivery of the vessel will be approximately USD 13.0m after repayment of outstanding loans.

Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of bulk carriers well positioned to capitalise on a strong dry bulk market. Following completion of all announced transactions, the Belships fleet will count 27 Supramax/Ultramax bulk carriers, with an average age below 4 years and average cash breakeven of USD 10 500 per day. The contract coverage for 2022 stands at 54 per cent at an average rate of USD 23 000 net per day per vessel meaning that the cash breakeven for remaining open vessel days is below zero. Based on current market expectations, we expect to generate significant free cash flow and continue to pay quarterly dividends in accordance with our dividend policy.