2021 December 30 13:23

ZPMC shipped shore crane and RTG for Houston of USA and Mexico

Recently, “Zhenhua Ship 25”, loaded with three shore cranes for BAYPORT in Houston of US and two RTGs in CMSA terminal in Mexico, departed its terminal in Changxing, according to the company's release.

The Houston project in the United States has three shore cranes, which has the 65T rated load, the 30.48m gauge, the 48.16m lifting height on the rail and 18.29 meters under the rail. They adopt the ABB electric control system. Besides, the trolley system, equipped with BTG system, has increased the stability and accuracy of operation.

The RTG project in Mexico is the additional order for the CMSA terminal, whose spreader rated load is 41T, the span is 23.47m and the lifting height is 20.65m.