2021 December 30 12:31

NES to equip cable lay vessel for zero emission operations

Ship engineering company Peak Marine Tech AS has awarded Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) a contract to supply the battery and control systems to enable zero emission cable lay operations from the converted Fjord Connector cable lay vessel owned by Seaworks Kabel AS, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, NES will deliver a complete battery system and upgrade all control and automation systems on board the vessel, plus equip it to enable battery charging while at port. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“This project epitomises NES’ core competence and technology extremely well. In short, we will help to upgrade a vessel in order to realise significant reductions in operating cost and emission levels,” says Geir Larsen, managing director of NES.

The Fjord Connector is currently undergoing conversion from a seismic support vessel to a cable lay vessel designed for installation of fibreoptic subsea cables.

Upgrading Fjord Connector with new battery pack, smart control system and charging infrastructure will enable it for zero emission cable lay operations. The vessel will charge batteries quayside at night, utilise hybrid propulsion when sailing offshore, and then cut all equipment when on site to allow for optimal load on the generator which in turn will enable zero emission cable lay operations.



NES will supply the equipment in the second quarter of 2022. It will be delivered to the Polish shipyard that is responsible for converting the Fjord Connector.



Peak Marine Tech AS is a part of Peak Group, and deliver project management for newbuilding, redesign and modification projects, in addition to deck equipment, inspections and surveys. Innovation and sustainability are key factors in all Peak Marine Tech’s services and products.

NES, which is a subsidiary of Oslo-listed HAV Group ASA, will design, assemble, and test the systems at its headquarters at Godvik outside Bergen, Norway, before shipping it to the Polish yard.